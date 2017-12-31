Community roars into action for lunch

The Tattershall community came together for the Luncheon Club Christmas Party.

The Lions family lunch club team roared into action to prepare and cook a delicious festive meal, while Barnes Wallis Academy students Kayleigh and Georgia, accompanied by Miss Girling, helped to serve the meal.

The lunch club party was a real team effort EMN-171220-133810001

Tattershall Co-op manager Matthew Brown, together with staff members Jo and Steph, also helped serve the meal and all the staff of the Tattershall store had clubbed together and donated Secret Santa gifts to the lunch club diners rather than buying each other gifts.

Entertainment at the lunch was provided by the Coningsby & Tattershall Strummers.

Jo, Matt and Steph from Tattershall Co-op with the Secret Santa gifts EMN-171220-133821001