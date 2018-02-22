Community praised for raising cash for robbed business owner in Horncastle

Organisers have thanked everyone who took part in an appeal to raise money for a Horncastle shop owner who was the victim of a distraction burglary.

Earlier this month, an individual entered Kemps Hardware store in North Street, while owner Geoff Boucher was distracted, and took £100.

After hearing what happened, other businesses owners and customers decided to stage a collection and replace the money taken.

Such was the level of response, they actually raised £250.

The neighbouring Horncastle Pet Shop was the collection point for donations.

Staff say they were ‘delighted’ with the response.

A spokesman said: “We had OAP’s calling in to drop off a £1 and people handing over £20 at one go.

“It was brilliant and just shows the community spirit in the town.”

Mr Boucher has yet to decide what to do with the extra money with a donation to charity or a a new CCTV camera for the area among the suggestions.

Police are still investigating the theft and have issued an appeal for information.