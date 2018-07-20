Community aids creation of new play area

The Horncastle community has come together to provide a play area for the town primary school’s youngest pupils.

A year ago, the area outside the reception class was a badly worn turf area.

Now, with the generosity of local businesses, governors, parents and one of the town’s secondary schools, the area is somewhere the children can enjoy creative play and enhance their love of learning.

The honour of officially opening the area went to reception teacher Hannah Riddell who is leaving the school after 12 years to become an early years lead in Marbella.

Mrs Riddell said: “We wanted to keep it as natural an area as possible.

“The new area has made such a difference and the children just want to be out here all the time.”

A play house, stage area, climbing tree and a mud kitchen are just some of the areas the children have to explore and they held a ‘thank you’ reception for those who made it possible.

Banovallum Pupil Josh was one of the students who worked on the project and was delighted to be giving something back to his former primary school.

Also contributing to the new area were The Jobson Trust, Mortons, Wyevale Garden Centre, JB Sports, Balcan Engineering Ltd and local farmers Gemma and Andrew Cotton.