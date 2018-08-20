Communication paying off for former Horncastle company

A Lincoln-based digital PR agency which started out as a team of one in Horncastle has continued to expand.

Carrington Communications has welcomed the latest addition to a growing team.

Gaby White has joined as senior account executive, bringing experience in local and international PR, as well as media experience behind the newsdesk.

As a graduate from the University of Lincoln with a masters in journalism, Gaby will support Carrington’s expanding client base.

The company recently secured its 20th client in as many months.

Rob Tomkinson, founder of Carrington Communications, said: “It’s been an exciting couple of years since we set up here and now I’m really pleased to introduce Gaby as the third full-time member of our team.

“Her PR experience and local knowledge made her the ideal person for the role.

“I believe we’re growing thanks to our no-nonsense approach to PR and marketing.

“The team’s earning a name for itself, delivering excellent results for our clients, and we’re still less than two-years-old. I’m confident that there’s plenty more good news still to come.”

Carrington recently moved into new, bigger premises at the BG Futures Centre on the Bishop Grosseteste University campus. Its team has ambitious plans for growth over the next three years.