COMMENT: Time for action to halt notorious crossroads deaths

Two more lives lost. A third left hanging in the balance.

When will something be done about one of the most dangerous road junctions in the county?

Signs approaching the A153 crossroads at Belchford. Picture: John Fieldhouse.

Last Friday night, a collision at the Belchford crossroads on the A153 between Horncastle and Louth led to a double fatality.

Another man is fighting for his life after being airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Earlier that same evening, there was an another crash at the same location.

It was not fatal.

The fact that the two people who died in the second incident were not from this area matters not one jot.

Normally, it would have been a case of a reporter knocking on doors, asking residents for their views.

A phone call to the chairman of the parish council.

Another phone call to the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

All this has been done before ... and many times.

How many lives will it take for something to be done to improve safety here?

It is hidden in a dip.

Speed on the A153 is an issue although, I must stress, no reasons for the latest accidents have been given.

I use that junction at least four times a day.

It is one of the most dangerous I have encountered in 30 years as a driver.

Turn right or left out of the minor road to Belchford – or, indeed, drive straight across the crossroads – and you never know what to expect.

Last Sunday morning, I turned left and accelerated up an incline towards Horncastle.

Within a few yards, a white van was on my tail, horn blazing, lights flashing ... a one-finger salute.

I was doing 35 – the van must have been doing twice that speed.

I’d looked before pulling out of the junction.

The road, as far as I could see, was clear.

The speed limit on the A153 there is 50.

How many drivers observe that is another matter.

There are warning signs but one particular sign – complete with flashing lights – was knocked down a few months ago and not replaced.

Surely, it is time for speed humps, even a roundabout...something that will end the carnage.

The dying has to stop.