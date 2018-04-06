Command performance date for Horncastle’s choral singers

Before appearing in the Horncastle Arts and Craft Festival next month, Horncastle & District Choral Society will be part of the celebrations to mark the opening of the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln.

The much-anticipated opening ceremony will be held next Thursday, April 12, and the town’s singers will be performing in the subsequent evening concert, which music director Caroline Boden has described as a ‘great privilege’.

She told the News: “We are grateful to have the opportunity of joining in this international celebration - it will be quite an experience for us.

“And for this special occasion our choir invited a few of our friends from the Banovallum Singers to join us.”

Included in the programme of celebration and remembrance will be the Invictus Games Choir, RAF Waddington Pipes and Drums, 40s singer Heather Marie Little, and the Rock Choir.

There will also be the 65-piece IBCC Community Orchestra, assembled from orchestras countywide, which will be playing, among other songs, the county’s unofficial ‘anthem’ The Lincolnshire Poacher.

Horncastle Choral Society will be singing ‘Bomber Boys’, a moving march-like piece specially commissioned for the occasion - for orchestra and choir - by composer Jean-Miles Carter.

Caroline added: “This year is proving a busy one for the choral society, as after the IBCC performance we’re back in action again with our spring concert on May 5 at St Mary’s Church, Horncastle when we will be performing Fauré’s Requiem.

“There will also be a collection of folk-songs, including - coincidentally - The Lincolnshire Poacher,”