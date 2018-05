A coffee morning will be held in Horncastle this weekend to raise funds for two Explorer Scouts.

The coffee morning will be held at Horncastle Community Centre, in Manor Street House, from 10am to noon this Saturday, May 19.

Horncastle Explorer Scouts Matthew Birchall and Rebecca Lowe are hoping to raise cash towards their trip to the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in America.

The duo will be selling drinks and homemade cakes.

There will also be a raffle and children’s play area.