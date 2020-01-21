Coastguard involved in search for missing woman

Mablethorpe and Skegness coastguards were involved in the search for a missing woman in the Sutton on Sea area yesterday evening (Monday).

According to Mablethorpe Coastguard, the crews were called out by the Humber Coastguard at 7.41pm to assist Lincolnshire Police with their search.

Missing woman, Lisa Tyler.

It is understood that the search relates to missing woman Lisa Tyler, from Sutton on Sea, who has not been since 7pm on the same evening.

A Mablethorpe Coastguard spokesman said: “The teams set up a hub search from the last known position (LKP) and extended the search from Huttoft Bank to Mablethorpe.

“With the assistance of Mablethorpe RNLI Lifeboat, who deployed both the Atlantic and In Shore Lifeboat, a shore line search was completed from Saltfleet Haven to Anderby Creek.

“A police drone and dog team were also deployed, but unfortunately despite everyone’s effort we were unable to locate the missing person.

“A social media release has been made by Lincolnshire Police, so please make sure this is shared and we are all hoping for a swift and positive outcome.”

The spokesman added that 10 Mablethorpe crew members, seven Skegness crew members, Mablethorpe RNLI and Lincolnshire Police were all involved in the search.

• If you see a coastal emergency, always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.