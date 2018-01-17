Clean shave raises £899 for Lions charities

An extremely successful Charity Beard Shave was held at the Black Horse in Tattershall when Coningsby & Tattershall Lions members Bill, Peter and Brian, together with Mine Host Ken, raised sponsorship to have their beards shaved.

Others joining in the festive fun were Tom Hackett, who had his moustache removed, and Black Horse regulars Dennis and Paul who, with encouragement from Huw, and for the princely sum of £110 raised swiftly during the evening to do so, volunteered to have Mohican haircuts.

The 'before' shot

After adding up all the sponsorship and other monies donated during the evening, plus the raffle and 100 board, the grand total raised was £899.

The Lions wish to thank Chloe Weston, who shaved the intrepid volunteers, and the Black Horse customers for their generosity.

A huge thank you goes to landlord Ken, who collated the many prizes and helped the Lions organise the event. “This was a fantastic, fun filled festive evening which raised an incredible amount of money for charity,” said Lions president Pat.

“Thank you all very much for your generous response and support.”

Festive fun - Mohican style

The Lions also expressed their grateful thanks to everyone who has supported or sponsored them during the past 12 months.

“We could not do what we do without your support,” added Pat.

“We are all volunteers and we enjoy serving within our local community.

“Thank you all so very much for helping us to make a difference.”