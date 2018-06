A party from the Lincoln Branch of U3A led by convener Bob Alder visited St Margaret’s Church Thimbleby last week as part of a church tour.

The visitors found the church wrapped in scaffolding associated with the current restoration work.

However, the group was able to see drawings and samples of the new stonework.

The work being undertaken on the church includes building the belfry and new spire.

Earlier in the day they had visited Horsington and Baumber churches.