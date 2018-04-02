Church packed to capacity for funeral of David Platt BEM

The three children of well-known Horncastle resident David Platt delivered emotional tributes at his funeral last Wednesday and said: “He was the best father we could have wished for.”

St Mary’s Church was full to capacity for the service of Mr Platt who was awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) for his dedicated service to the community.

Mr Platt served on a number of town organisations and is widely credited for playing a leading role in preserving the historic church, particularly the roof.

He was the founder of the Horncastle Voluntary Car Service, a voluntary organisation that helps transport people to and from medical appointments.

The Rev Charles Patrick, Vicar of Horncastle, described Mr Platt as a wonderful man.

He said he was a ‘great friend to St Mary’s and to people across the town’.

The Rev Patrick praised Mr Platt for his commitment to St Mary’s.

He said: “That this building is in such wonderful shape today is due to his hard work, his inspiration, his determi nation and his cajoling of others.”

Mr Platt’s children - Mary, John and Stephen - all spoke with great fondness as they recalled their life with a ‘loving and devoted father.’

Born and educated in Reading, Mr Platt met his wife Dorothy when he was stationed in York with the Royal Engineers.

The couple moved to Horncastle in 1981 and the children recalled how Mr Platt said at his 60th wedding anniversary that it was ‘the best thing they had ever done’.

They recalled how Mr Platt had turned down promotions at work because he was devoted to family life.

They added: “He was always there when we needed him. He was the best father we could have wished for.”

Long-time friend Bob Wayne also paid tribute to Mr Platt’s efforts to preserve St Mary’s.

He recalled how Mr Platt - a former quantity surveyor - took charge of the entire process, from raising the half-a-million pounds to ensuring the work was done to the required standard.

Mr Wayne revealed he and Mr Platt were part of a three-man team who were often found working at St Mary’s and were the church equivalent of the ‘Last of the Summer Wine.’

He added: “I’ll leave you all the decide who wore the woolly hat!”

On a more serious note, Mr Wayne said Mr Platt was the ‘best friend a man could have’ and stressed the BEM could not have been awarded to a more worthy recipient. He added: “David was kind, honorable and totally professional - a great man and a great friend.”