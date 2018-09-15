Chris sheds pounds with help of Horncastle Fitness Suite and Pool

Chris Smith is not quite the man he used to be...but yet he couldn’t be happier!

He’s four stone lighter with a body fat loss of almost 20 per cent.

Chris, who admits he used to be a junk food addict, has been transformed into a keep fit fanatic.

Now, he is a walking, talking advert for healthy eating and exercise.

The 38-year-old car salesman from Horncastle is looking younger as well as healthier as he continues his almost-daily routines.

Chris works out at the town’s Fitness Suite and Pool, which is operated by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

And having changed his life, Chris is now keen to spread the word about the importance of shedding those pounds.

He explained: “I was horrified when I went on the scales and weighed in at 18-stone.

“I had always been quite sporty so I just could not believe it.

A diet of no breakfast, a mid-morning bacon bun, skipping lunch, fast food and eating late – coupled with his busy working and family life – had seen him pile on the pounds.

Chris added: “I knew I had to make the effort.

“Really, it was just a case of putting things into action and getting it done.”

A visit to Horncastle’s Pool & Fitness Suite saw him introduced to the team there – all who support his continued progress.

Lifestyle Consultant David Anderson, who is based at the Horncastle facility, said: “It is fantastic to see the change in Chris.”

Chris blends his new fitness regime with a change in diet and eating habits – and intends to keep on going.

He explained: “If I had carried on as I was, I would have just got more and more unhealthy.

“The family has also seen the change, and they are loving it too. I can play with the children - without being out of breath.”