Choir delights at Methodist Church

The Coningsby Military Wives Choir entertained about 90 people at Horncastle’s Queen Street Methodist Church.

Their repertoire included the specially written ‘Wherever You Are’ as well as some familiar sing-along songs and several new pieces from the Combined Choirs newly released CD album, ‘Remember’.

Afternoon tea was served in the adjacent hall, where the tables laid with pretty tablecloths and china.

Thanks are expressed to everyone who made the whole event such a success, especially the choir and their MD Brian Quinn.