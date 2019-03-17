Chocolate temptation for expedition funds in Horncastle

Expedition students, some sporting their t-shirts sponsored by Nationwide Student Uniform
Horncastle students are turning to the power of chocolate to help raise money for their 2020 expedition.

Following the success of last year’s event, Banovallum School will be holding a Chocolate Bingo on Friday, March 22.

They are hoping to match - or exceed - the £550 previously raised.

There will be hamper style prizes for the first correct line and full house per game.

A number of raffle prizes have also been donated by generous companies around the county, including Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, Magna Vitae sports facilities, Fantasy Island, Play-Zone, David Lloyd Centre and the Co-op, to name but a few.

Any further contributions will be gratefully received.

The bingo session will start at 6.30pm, with doors open from 6pm. Entry is £4, including eight games of bingo.

Nationwide Student Uniform has sponsored the students with promotional T-Shirts which they will be wearing at fundraising events and when they head off to Morocco in July 2020.

During the expedition, they will take part in a four-day trek through the High Atlas Mountains, help with renovations at a deprived primary school and teach the children basic English and undertake a camel trek through the sand dunes and forests.

Each student has to raise £1,800 for the 14-day expedition.