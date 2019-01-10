Children shine performing at Langton service

St Margaret’s Church at Langton was lit up for a special service over the festive season.

Once again, the children stole the show as the church hosted its annual Carols By Candlelight service.

The church was full for the occasion, which featured a very high standard of readings, poems and musical items.

The seasonal sight which greeted the congregation included an array of candles, holly, a Christmas tree and crib, which had all been prepared with the help of Joanne Brewster, Paul Brewster and Viv Elliott.

The carol service, which had again been prepared by Paul Brewster, was led by Sally Smithson and took the form of a series of carols and seasonal readings.

The readers were Jean Wilkinson, Owen Wilkinson, Georgia Mellor, Bryony Brown, Victoria Brewster, Simon Jephson, Ian Read, Judy Riez and Gareth Dennett.

Isla Wilkinson sang to the congregation and George Brewster played two popular carols on his clarinet.

The offerings were collected by Victoria and George Brewster.

Marie Wilkinson was organist.

There was a large congregation at the village church’s Christmas Day Communion service, which was led by Canon John Thorold, with readings by Paul and Victoria Brewster.