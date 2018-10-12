Cheque presentation at RAF Coningsby

Forces families, serving personnel and veterans will benefit from extra support thanks to more than £139,400 raised by Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

The money was presented to two charities at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre at RAF Coningsby, home of many famous flight crews, including 617 Squadron (known as the Dambusters). The RAF Benevolent Fund and The Royal British Legion help care for service people past and present who need support with a range of issues, from financial support and mobility problems, to housing.

Together with members and colleagues, Lincolnshire Co-op has raised a six-figure sum that will help bolster each charity’s work.

More than 158,000 members raised the total by shopping in Lincolnshire Co-op stores throughout summer and a donation was made each time a member shopped using their dividend card.

More than £11,700 was collected from donation boxes in outlets, over £22,900 through donating unwanted clothes, more than £6,600 from in-store fundraising, and a further £1,800 through the sale of Lincolnshire Co-op’s Love Local range.