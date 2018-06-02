Cheers! Third annual Woodhall Spa Beer Festival is a success

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club hosted its third annual beer festival last weekend... and hundreds turned out to enjoy the festivities.

The festival took place at Jubilee Park on Saturday and Sunday with good weather a major bonus for organisers.

There was live music from a number of bands and musicians, as well as 90 different beers and ciders to enjoy, along with a barbecue staffed by committee members.

Artists performing over the two days included Sam Glover, Free Loaders, The Ruffs and The Rogues.

Sports lovers were also able to enjoy some live cricket as matches took place on both days.

With the sun shining and the park in beautiful condition, visitors were happy to toast the festival as a major success.

Pictures: John Aron.