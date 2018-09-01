Cheers! Annual Horncastle Beer Festival proves to be a success

Crowds flocked to Coronation Walk over the weekend as the eighth Horncastle Beer Festival returned.

But this year, organisers expanded the event so festivalgoers could enjoy ciders, wines and gins as well as beer and food.

Joint organiser Tim Hannam said: “The money raised supports the town’s cricket club and squash club.

“Both clubs are playing competitively in local leagues and both clubs have thriving juniors sections.

“The money helps these activities at both clubs to be continually developed.”

There was no entry free for the festival, and many turned out to watch cricket matches on the Friday and Saturday.

There was also live entertainment, with Itchy Fingers performing for crowds on the Friday evening, and Manipulators on the Saturday night.The Manipulators enjoyed it so much they are hoping to come back next year.

Tim thinks that approximately 750 people attended over the two days.

Joint organisers Tim Hannam and Tim Verdon thanked all those who visited and helped out.

•Pictures: David Dawson.