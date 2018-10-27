Chattertons’ staff from Horncastle raise charity cash

Staff from the Horncastle office of a leading legeal company have put their best foot forward to raise over £2,000 in a gruelling charity walk.

Staff from the Horncastle office of a leading legal company have put their best foot forward to raise over £2,000 in a gruelling charity walk.

A team of 37 colleagues from Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, which has eight branches across the county - battled wet conditions to complete 50 miles of the Viking Way to raise £2,089.95 for the mental health charity MIND, the company’s charity of the year.

The hikers embarked on two journeys, the first a 24-mile route from Tealby to Horncastle while another team set out from Fiskerton to complete the 26-mile route to Horncastle

Chief Executive Officer, Edward Conway, said: “I would like to congratulate the team on their tremendous achievement, not only completing the challenge but raising such a terrific amount for MIND.”

Beginning at 7am, both teams were reunited by 4.30pm at the Horncastle office in South Street where they enjoyed a celebratory barbecue.

Edward Papworth, who is an independent financial advisor at the Horncastle office, led one of the groups, said: “It was very wet, and there’s a few aches and pains but nothing serious and we’re thrilled to have raised so much money for Mind.”

So far this year, Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management has already raised £5350 for Mind through fundraising events including quiz nights, cake sales and sweepstakes.

Other fundraising events planned include a ‘Bring your dog to work day’, a Halloween pumpkin carving competition and lots of bake sales, quiz nights and drinks receptions.

Chattertons is a leading firm of solicitors and provider of wealth management services in the county.

It provides a wide range of services.

•Anyone wanting to donate money to the cause can do so by clicking here