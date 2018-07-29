Chattertons put best foot forward in charity walks

When it comes to raising money for good causes, there’s just no stopping staff at a Horncastle-based solictor.

Last year, Chattertons completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

Now, staff, family and friends are set to tackle two sections of the Viking Way to raise money for their charity of the year, MIND.

On September 8, one team will set out from Tealby to complete the 24 mile route to Horncastle while another team will set out from Fiskerton to complete the 26 mile route to Horncastle.

The 47 participants together will then be able to celebrate completion of the challenge - and count their blisters - at a fundraising barbecue in Horncastle.

The teams have already clocked up the miles in training for the challenge.

They completed a 13 mile practice walk along part of the route from Horncastle to Woodhall Spa and back.

The picturesque walk took approximately five-and-a-half hours to complete, including a 25 minute stop in Woodhall Spa for refreshments.

The aim is to raise £2,000 to go towards the firm’s fundraising for MIND, a charity close to many people’s hearts. MIND believe that no one should have to face a mental health problem alone.

•Anyone who wants to support the Chattertons teams visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chattertonsvikingway