Charity help from Woodhall Spa school

Pupils at St Hugh’s Prep School in Woodhall Spa have handed over a cheque to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The pupils raised the £603.60 in one day of fundraising activities including wearing items of pink clothing, selling pink ribbon pins and Name the Pink Teddy competition.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the charity, Sue Stannard, said: “I am delighted to receive this cheque from the pupils.

“It was lovely to meet the pupils at their assembly this morning and I was able to explain some of the wonderful work Breast Cancer Now does.”