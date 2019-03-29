Charity cheque presentation after successful Zumbathon event

More than 100 energetic dancers from across the Horncastle area came together for a Zumbathon and Clubberthon event in February in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Organiser Sarah Marwood was all smiles last week when she handed over a cheque for £1082.52 to Oliver Larkin, Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire.

Oliver said: “It’s wonderful that Sarah and the participants gave their time and energy to support Alzheimer’s Society.

“Dementia devastates lives, but dementia won’t win. We need more people like Sarah and her dancers to join us now and unite against dementia.”