Charity calling for volunteers in Lincolnshire- can you help?

Terminal illness charity, Marie Curie, is appealing for volunteers to give up two hours of their time.

Volunteers are needed to hand out iconic daffodil pins in the local community - in return for donations.

The charity is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin during its annual fundraiser; the Great Daffodil Appeal taking place next month.

Marie Curie says that the appeal is urgently needed as one in four people currently don’t receive the care and support they need at the end of their life, and with the population getting older, demand on the charity’s services is set to increase.

The money raised will help the charity be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them and their loved ones with vital care and support.

Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire, Lauren Alexander said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community.

“You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie be there when we are needed most.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be.

“We’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on via our support line.

“Every daffodil helps Marie Curie care for more people – this is what makes the Great Daffodil Appeal so important.”

Sisters Sian and Sarah will both be volunteering for the Great Daffodil Appeal this March after their mother, Shirley, was cared for by Marie Curie before her death from stomach cancer in January 2017.

Sian said: “When Marie Curie was looking after our mum, the nurses were kind, caring and patient and nothing was too much trouble.

“Without Marie Curie, I don’t think we would have got through the last few weeks of mum’s life as well as we did. We will be forever in debt to Marie Curie, and we cannot thank them enough.

“Volunteering to collect is a great way for us to start to give back to the charity. It’s what mum would want.

“The best thing about volunteering to collect is definitely meeting people. People will stop for a chat and tell you about their experiences of how Marie Curie helped them.

“I really like doing it together with my sister, although we can get a bit competitive over how much we’ve raised.”

If you are interested in volunteering your time, or to find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal, click here, call Lauren on 07525801531 or email lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk