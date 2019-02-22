Chance to vote for Horncastle Business Awards

Voting is open for the Horncastle Business Awards 2019 - with eight categories to choose from.

The awards will honour and celebrate businesses and individuals from the Horncastle and surrounding area.

Organiser Kay Burge is already looking forward to the glamorous evening which will take place on May 24 at The Admiral Rodney Hotel, with Lincs FM presenter Joseph Begley hosting the night.

She said: “The event is to celebrate the diverse and high standards of businesses in and around our lovely town.

“All the businesses that have been nominated will have a sticker displayed in their window.

“The event itself is a black-tie evening with a celebrity host and a master of ceremony with a disco.

“Tickets are very limited due to capacity, but two tickets have been reserved for the three businesses with the most votes in each award category.

“The shortlisted nominees will then be independently judged, my judges will decide on the winner of each award and then as a panel will decide who wins Horncastle’s Business of the Year 2019.”

Kay Burge is director of Horncastle Recruitment – Lincolnshire’s leading recruitment agency, careers centre and jobs board for local people.

Kay also runs the Horncastle and District Networking Group, and for the last eight years, has been running fortnightly breakfast meetings for the group.

The Horncastle Business Awards 2019 comprises of eight categories:

• Employee of the Year Award

• Wellbeing Business Award

• Best Independent Coffee Shop Award

• Industrial Firm of the Year Award

• Customer Care Award

• Best Place to Eat Around Award

• Best Independent Retailer Award

• The Community Award

Voting can be done here or copies will be available at various places including The Admiral Rodney Hotel, Pop Inn Café, Grace’s Boutique and the Durham Ox.