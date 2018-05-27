Chance to support Love Your Local Market campaign in Horncastle, Louth and Spilsby

The Love Your Local Market Campaign is now in full swing - with special markets taking place in Horncastle, Louth and Spilsby.

Now in its seventh year, the Love Your Local Market campaign aims to celebrates what is great about markets and encourages residents to visit and shop at their local markets.

Shoppers browsing stalls in Horncastle Market Place. EMN-180525-103833001

New traders have recently started at the markets, including an antique and craft stalls in Horncastle, artisan food, magazine and rug stalls in Louth and a new bakery stall in Spilsby.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, Coun Adam Grist, said: “Love Your Local Market is a great campaign and it’s great to get our markets involved.

“There’s such a variety of stalls and traders across our market towns and there really is something for everyone.

“I’d encourage our residents to get down to their local market and see what they can pick up.”

Louth Market Place. EMN-180525-103619001

The Love Your Local Market campaign ends on Thursday, May 31.

For full details on your local market, click here

• Alford and Mablethorpe also hold markets, which are organised by the local town councils.