Chance to support Lincolnshire producers during British Food Fortnight

East Lindsey District Council is working with local market traders in Horncastle, Louth and Spilsby to celebrate the area’s local producers.

British Food Fortnight - the biggest annual national celebration of British Food and Drinks - takes place from Saturday, September 22 to Sunday, October 7.

The annual event celebrates all that’s great about British food and drink and promotes the benefits of buying and eating from our home produced larder.

ELDC is working with market traders who are offering discount vouchers to be used at local markets.

Portfolio Holder for the Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “As a District we should be proud of the exceptional food and drink that’s produced here and British Food Fortnight is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate some of the very best local produce.

“I also look forward to seeing people take advantage the brilliant offers that our market traders have to offer.”

Discount vouchers will be available from nine stalls at market days in Louth, Horncastle and Spilsby from September 22 until October 20.

They will also be provided in the Louth and Mablethorpe Leaders, the Horncastle News, and the Skegness and Spilsby Standards on September 19.

