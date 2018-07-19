Chance to have your portrait painted and support Horsington man

A local professional artist has come up with a unique way to help a 21-year-old cancer sufferer from Horsington raise money.

Connor Creasy has fought brain cancer for several years and is looking to raise funds for the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre at the University of Nottingham.

The portrait of Connor by artist Jacob Sutton. EMN-180718-131105001

Artist Jacob Sutton recently presented Connor’s mum Verity with a portrait of her son.

Now, Mr Sutton is offering members of the public a chance to have their portraits done this Saturday (July 21) - for a minimum donation of £25.

Mr Sutton will be at Horsington Village Hall from 9.30-6pm .

To book a sitting, contact 07870 577506 or 01526 388263.

Connor with the nurses at Nottingham Hospital. EMN-180718-131054001

Mr Sutton is full of praise for Connor who he describes as ‘brave, bright and funny.’

Mr Sutton recently held an exhibition of some of his work at the Old Rectory in Horsington.

The exhibition featured portraits done while Mr Sutton spent time in Afghanistan, along with paintings of farming life in Lincolnshire and West Wales.

He was the official artist and photographer to former Prime Minister Tony Blair during the last six months the Labour leader was in office.