There is an opportunity for Wragby residents to meet a Citizens Advice Lindsey outreach adviser later this month.

A spokesman for CA said: “People come to us with all sorts of issues. You may have money, benefit, housing or employment problems. It doesn’t matter who you are, Citizens Advice will always give you free, confidential and impartial advice.”

The Wragby session is on Tuesday May 29 from 10am-noon at Hansard Hive, Silver Street (on the primary school site).