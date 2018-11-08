Chance to bring ideas to annual walking festival

Organisers of the popular Wolds Walking Festival are urging organisations and businesses to contribute to their programme of walks and activities for the 2019 event.

The Festival will run from May 18 to June 2 and, to celebrate the 15th event, the programme is being extended to include some outdoor activities.

Festival Coordinator Natalie Lunt said: “We want to offer a rich and varied programme of walks and activities which features something for all ages and abilities and celebrates what the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has to offer.

“We are keen to inspire young people and families to take part in the festival, so along with the relaxed strolls and challenging hikes we want to offer activity walks, themed

walks, tours and taster sessions.

“This is an ideal opportunity for local business and attractions in the area to, quite

literally, get their name on the map and showcase what they have to offer.”

The festival, which is co-ordinated by Heritage Lincolnshire in partnership with the

Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, attracts in the region of 3,000 participants each year and is one of the largest and best-attended events of its kind in the UK.

Anyone with an idea for a walk or activity can email lwwf@heritagelincolnshire.org or submit their idea online at www.heritagelincolnshire.org/event/lincolnshire-wolds-walking-festival-2

The deadline for submissions is fast approaching.