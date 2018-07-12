Challenging swim champion at Wragby

At the Wragby Pool distance swim fundraising presentation evening in Wragby Town Hall, Adam Walker gave an illustrated talk on endurance swimming and presented the awards.

Adam, who originated from Nottingham but now lives at Langton by Wragby, is the first British person to swim the Ocean 7, the toughest seven channel swims in the world. He is just the fifth person in the world to complete this incredible feat.

Ocean 7 is the ultimate endurance challenge, the ocean equivalent to the ‘seven summits’. Picture by John Edwards.