Challenging reward time for readers in Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Library has recognised the achievements of young readers following this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Children who completed the challenge and read six books over the summer holidays were awarded with certificates and Beano themed biscuits- celebrating 60 years of the iconic comic.

As well as certificates, names were drawn for two lucky finishers, who each received a Beano goody bag.

Library manager Jude Hall said: “It is a huge achievement to finish the challenge, with only around 47 per cent of those joining up completing it.

“Everyone who did finish should be really proud of themselves and hopefully it has helped instil a life-long love of reading.”

Alongside this year’s challenge, the library ran a competition to design a Comic Book Hero.

Paul Purnell, author of ‘Marco and the Pharaohs’ Curse’ judged the entries and the winner was announced as Lily Tiainen from St Andrews School, Woodhall Spa.

The runner-up was Rosemary Wilmhurst from The Edward Richardson School at Tetford.

Lily was presented with a Beano games compendium and they both received signed copies of Paul’s book.