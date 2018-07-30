Centenary celebrations at Spa Afternoon WI

100 years ago, when the RAF was formed, a baby girl was born, and that baby girl celebrated her centenary with Spa Afternoon WI.

Members not only sang Jerusalem, but also a rousing chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’.

Margaret had taken along her card and telegram from the Queen, together with a book of memories put together for her by her family.

Entries for the Lincolnshire Show were proudly displayed – of course with the winning first and third prizes, along with other entries.

Chris Morgan, Chairman of the Lincolnshire North Federation, will go along at the beginning of the September meeting to present Heather Bradshaw (First prize winner) with The Craft Cup, which she will hold until the next Lincolnshire Show.

Speaker at the meeting was Sally Cheatham, Community Fire Safety Advocate who gave a presentation on the role of the Fire Service today.

This is focussed very much on ‘Safety and Wellness’ of the vulnerable and frail who might easily fall prey to fire, co-ordinated with visits to make sure they are not in danger.

Sally explained the four main causes of fire - cooking, smoking, moveable heaters and electrical goods. She went through many things everyone should think about and said that everyone should have their own, essential, escape plan.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, August 8 in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa, starting at 2pm, when entertainment will be provided by Connie Hurd, with Indian and Bollywood Dance.