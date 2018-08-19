Celebration as Stainfield carer reaches 20 year milestone

A longstanding carer based at a home near Bardney has been recognised after 20 years.

Valerie Betts has worked at Willian House, in Stainfield, for two decades and was honoured at a party held at the carehome last Wednesday (August 8).

Staff, residents and former personnel showered Valerie with cards and best wishes to celebrate her milestone achievement.

They all joined in paying tribute to Valerie and the hard work she has done over the last 20 years.

Freelance photographer John Edwards snapped this shot at the party.

Pictured are owner John Shiers (back left) with his staff and Valerie Betts (centre).