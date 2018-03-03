CCTV system set to go ‘live’

A long-waited upgrade of East Lindsey’s CCTV system is set to be completed by the end of next month, it can be revealed.

The £400,000-plus scheme has been plagued by problems and is months behind schedule.

It follows delays in BT carrying out an upgrade to Wi-Fi systems that cameras will utilise in seven towns across East Lindsey, including Horncastle.

An ELDC spokesman said: “ CCTV engineers are approximately half way through the digital camera refurbishment and we are aiming for the end of March for completion.

“Horncastle’s (new) cameras will be installed shortly.

“All cameras will be linked into the new digital network, which will provide better quality images, faster data transfer and reduce the BT costs associated with the system.”

Several town councils have previously threatened to withhold payments to ELDC for CCTV coverage - because of the delays.

While welcoming the new system, town councillors in Horncastle have expressed some concerns.

At a meeting earlier this month, councillors indicated they favoured moving one of the cameras in the town centre to give a better view of Bridge Street and Church Lane.

However, they said they were worried ELDC’s conservation officer could object.