CCTV: Do you recognise these three women?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in identifying these women, as they may be able to help with an investigation into a GBH incident in Louth.

Outside the Wetherspoons pub in Pawnshop Passage, Louth, a fight took place involving two large groups of men - with one man receiving a large cut to his face.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on Saturday January 13, but the police only launched their public appeal today (March 29).

Police are eager to speak to the women in this picture to understand what took place.

If you know who they are, contact Lincolnshire Police via email (force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remembering to put reference number 18000020599 in the subject box) or via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org