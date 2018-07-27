Cause for celebration at Wragby Primary School

Staff at Wragby Primary School have enjoyed two huge celebrations before pupils break up for the summer holidays.

As well as honouring the 50th anniversary of the school with an exhibition and event, there was also the grand opening of a brand new classroom.

From left Rachel Osgodby, Marcus Coleman, Coun Patricia Bradwell, Julie Thacker, Marcus Adams and Emma Wilkinson. Picture: John Edwards. EMN-180724-090416001

On Saturday, July 14, an exhibition took place showcasing historical photographs and artefacts.

More than 100 people attended, including former pupils who enjoyed sharing nostalgic stories.

A celebration picnic was held later that day, with catering, rides, entertainment and ice-cream prooving very popular.

Local band No Relevance played to the crowds, and the excellent weather ensured many stayed until the very end.

Eli Botterill hanging on at Wragby Primary School anniversary event. Picture: John Edwards. EMN-180717-111817001

Headteacher Rachel Osgodby said: “This event was so enjoyable and the local community have supported it brilliantly - everyone had such a good day.

“I would like to thank everyone for digging into their attics and archives for their old photographs and press cuttings, and our super local suppliers and businesses who supported us and provided prizes for the raffle.

“I would also like to give a big shout out for all our staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this event such a success.”

Further celebrations came last week, when honoured guest Coun Patricia Bradwell - county councillor for Wragby and Woodhall Spa - opened a new classroom.

The school sports field was packed with pupils and their relatives enjoying picnics and activities. Picture: John Edwards. EMN-180720-112653001

As deputy leader at LCC and executive councillor for children’s services, Coun Bradwell was the perfect person for the job.

Joining Coun Bradwell on the day were parish councillor Julie Thacker, Lincolnshire County Council School Asset Advisor Emma Wilkinson, chair of Governors Marcus Coleman, Mrs Osgodby, deputy head Laura Kenyon and school business manager Marcus Adams.

Year Six pupils sang beautifully ahead of the opening ceremony and unveiling of a memorial plaque.

The school has grown in capacity over the years, and staff are pleased to benefit from an additional classroom provided by Lincolnshire County Council.

The pedal cars were a popular attraction with pupils. Picture: John Edwards. EMN-180720-112705001

Coun Bradwell said: “The county council is delighted to be able to provide a fully funded, purpose-built classroom, to support increasing pupil numbers and growth in the village. This provides a valuable extra teaching resource for the school.”

Mrs Osgodby and Mr Coleman congratulated Coun Bradwell on her recent OBE.

They added: We would like to thank the local authority for their commitment to build the new classroom.

“It’s a wonderful development for the school and helps us to keep growing, along with the local community, as it continues to expand.”