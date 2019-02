Cat owners in the Horncastle and Louth area can benefit from a special discount courtesy of Cats Protection.

For the whole of February, the Horncastle and District branch is offering spaying or neutering for £5.

Cats Protection recommend that cats are spayed or neutered at around four months old, or younger.

The benefits for your cat include stopping unwanted pregnancies, living healthier lives and preventing some forms of cancer.

To find out more and to get a £5 voucher, call 01507 578697.