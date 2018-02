Owners of The Old Stables Coffee Shop in Horncastle say they are ‘thrilled’ to have reached the final stages of a prestigious competition.

Husband and wife Andrew and Kate Giffen have been shortlisted for a Lincolnshire Tourism Award.

They are competing in the Taste of Lincolnshire category, and the outcome hinges on a public vote.

Andrew said: “It’s a great boost for us and could really help put Horncastle on the map.”

To cast your vote (by March 4), click here