Cars and lorries struggle in Langton Hill

Cars and lorries struggled with the conditions in Langton Hill yesterday evening (Tuesday) due to the adverse weather conditions, with local residents helping to manage the traffic and assisting those stuck on the hill.

One lorry, pictured, failed to make it up the hill and was stuck for ‘several hours’, according to eyewitnesses.

All was quiet in Langton Hill on Wednesday morning.

The lorry was later assisted by a local tractor driver, who remained at the scene to help other motorists.

By this morning (Wednesday), all was quiet in Langton Hill after the adverse weather conditions worsened overnight.

