Carols by Candlelight in two of Tattershall’s medieval settings

Two of Tattershall’s medieval buildings, Tattershall Castle and Holy Trinity Church came together for their 11th Candlelit Carol Concert.

An evening of tradition, empathy and amusement was the perfect start to the Christmas season for many

Tattershall Castle carols EMN-171112-162141001

The concert was a chance for people to come together and enjoy festive songs in two breathtaking settings.

This year was yet again a sell-out event, with more than 100 people attending.

The musicians of Swineshead Silver Band kicked off the evening with festive ditties inside the castle parlour.

As one, musicians and visitors then processed from the castle and down to Holy Trinity Church, where they were received with a warm welcome, mulled wine and mince pies.

Paul Robinson opens the concert at Tattershall Castle EMN-171112-162114001

Lights were extinguished and the church was illuminated solely by candlelight.

National Trust staff and church volunteers gave readings relating to the story of Christmas in the atmospheric interior of the Gothic nave.

There, holding a candle, every single voice joined in with the carols, resulting in a magical evening for all.

This event was the finale of another successful year for the castle.

Paul Robinson reading at Holy Trinity Church EMN-171112-162209001

The National Trust property will reopen in February, when it will be hosting another season of special events.

For more information on the castle, opening times and details of the events, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall-castle

Brochures of events will also be available.

Tattershall Castle carols EMN-171112-162128001