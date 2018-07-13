Carol Vorderman to ‘tie the knot’ in Woodhall Spa?

Speculation is sweeping Woodhall Spa that TV star Carol Vorderman will get married in the village tomorrow (Saturday).

The News received several telephone calls saying Ms Vorderman (57) would be ‘tying the knot’ in a secret ceremony at a local hotel.

Carol Vorderman and George 'Johnny' Johnson at RAF Coningsby - The Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight - last year. Picture: John Aron. EMN-180713-134454001

There was no official comment but one source said: “They are keeping it all quiet.

“It’s all supposed to be happening in secret but people have heard staff members talking about all the plans.”

The twice-divorced celebrity has strong links with Woodhall Spa.

She is a regular visitor to nearby RAF Coningsby and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and is an ambassador for the Air Cadets.

She was also a key figure in the campaign that led to Dambusters’ veteran, Horncastle-born George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, receiving a long overdue Queen’s Birthday honour.