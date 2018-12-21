Carol service at Bucknall to mark Armistice 100

A special seasonal service will be held in St Margaret’s Church tonight (Friday, December 21).

Bucknall’s Carol Service will have all the favourite carols to help people get in the festive mood.

However, there will also be an added dimension to remember the Great War in this centenary year of the end of World War One.

The service will include readings telling the traditional Christmas story, but it will also have accounts from soldiers and feature the truce of Christmas 1914.

As always, everyone is welcome to go along and join in with the service, which will start at 6.30pm.

After the service, everyone is invited to stay for seasonal refreshments, which will include mince pies and mulled wine.

St Margaret’s Church will also be holding a Crib Service on Christmas Eve, starting at 4pm, which is especially suitable for children.