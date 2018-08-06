Care Quality award for Woodhall surgery

Tasburgh Lodge Surgery in Woodhall Spa has been formally recognised for its support for unpaid carers.

The practice has received the Lincolnshire Carers Quality Award from the a county based organisation, Every-One. The organisation supports unpaid carers and those they care for. The award is funded by the County Council. Practice staff have been working with Every-One for the last few months to gain the accreditation, Julie Goy, Quality Development Lead for Every-One, presented the award to the surgery team and said it had bee an ‘absolute pleasure’ working with the staff team at the surgery.