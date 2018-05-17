Car damaged and elderly targeted by scammers in Horncastle

A Green Volkswagen Polo had seats damaged and stereo equipment stolen from it overnight on May 14-15 while it was parked in Bonnetable Road, Horncastle.

If you have any information about this incident, call 101 and quote incident number 67 of May 15.

Meanwhile, during the last couple of days, there have been reports of three males ‘cold calling’ on elderly residents in Horncastle.

The males have offered to carry out home improvements, such as replacing windows at vastly overrated prices, and then there has also been reports of males going door-to-door selling expensive household cleaning items to residents.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “Please be vigilant and do not open the door to cold callers.

“Please report any suspicious activity via 101, or myself on 07973846956. Thank you.”