Cancers support group to meet in Horncastle

Horncastle & District Cancer Support Group will be holding their monthly meeting in the town tomorrow (Tuesday, February 12.)

Anyone who is, or has been, a cancer patient; their family, carers and friends - who live within a 15 mile radius of Horncastle - are welcome to become a member.

Next week’s meeting will be an evening of dominoes, while in March there will be a craft evening.

Meetings take place at the Community Hall in Sellwood Gardens from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on the second Tuesday of the month.

Call 07760482879 or 01507 525306 for more.