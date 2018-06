Janet has owned a tea room in Woodhall Spa for 19 years. after moving to the area from Brighton.

It is crammed with memorabilisa from the dambusters squadron , attracting veterans from all over the world.

Visitors include Britain’s last surviving Dambuster George ‘Johnny’ Johnson.

Janet is a proud supporter of the squadron - and the raf in general. she hit the headlines last week after cleaning up royal square ahead of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the famous mission.