Call to protect Woodhall Spa for future generations

More needs to be done to protect Woodhall Spa’s history and heritage which have vital roles to play in the future of the village.

That was the message from Michael Czajkowski from Woodhall Spa’s Heritage Committee in a talk to parish councillors earlier this month.

Mr Czajkowski said a collection of often unique and historic buildings played a key role in Woodhall’s reputation as one of Lincolnshire’s top inland tourist destinations - generating thousands of pounds for the local and regional economy.

However, he told councillors that the village’s appeal was under threat from hundreds of new homes - and from existing property owners carrying out ‘unsympathetic work’ in conservation areas.

Mr Czajkowski said house roofs, brickwork and even hedges formed a vital part of the village’s heritage.

However, he told councillors hedges were being dug up and replaced by fences while modern alterations and materials to older properties often spoiled their appearance.

He accepted many home owners were probably not aware their properties were in the village conservation area which he admitted was not ‘clearly defined’.

He went on to call on planners at ELDC to enforce regulations and restrictions in those areas.

He said the Heritage Committee was working hard to ensure important buildings and other structures - including Victorian and rare Edwardian post boxes - were preserved but said more support was needed.

He said: “In many ways, Woodhall Spa is under threat - not just from developers but from its residents.

He added: “We need more help to protect our heritage for future generations.”

Mr Czajkowski praised many projects including on-going plans to resurrect the Spa Baths.

Parish council chairman Coun David Clarke said Mr Czajkowski had raised some interesting points.

He pointed out the parish council did object to a number of planning applications.

However, he stressed that the council’s powers were limited.