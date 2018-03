WI House, in the Horncastle’s Banks street, will be hosting a coffee morning tomorrow (Thursday, March 22) from 10am to 1pm.

Call in to enjoy some refreshments, pick up a plant for the garden and tasty treat to take away.

The event is being held as part of the Saving Denman campaign.

Denman is the WI’s college in Oxfordshire, which offers a range of courses for members and non-members to enjoy.