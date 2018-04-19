Call for volunteers to help clean up the town - can you help?

The Mayor of Horncastle Councillor Brian Burbidge has appealed for volunteers to join in a ‘Community Clean Up’ on Saturday (April 21) with a message - ‘the more the better!’

The clean-up will focus on litter picking - mainly in the town centre.

If enough volunteers turn up, it is hoped to include some residential areas.

Coun Burbidge said: “We’re hoping as many people as possible will take part. It’s a great chance to do something positive for your town.”

Volunteers are asked to report to the town library in Wharf Road at 2pm this Saturday, April 21.

All equipment will be provided and refreshments are available.