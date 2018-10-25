Call for MP to intervene in grub epidemic

Town councillors in Horncastle are ready to take the ‘invasion of the chafer grubs’ to the top level of Government.

The larvae of the grubs have destroyed countless gardens - and even entire sports pitches - across the country.

However, Horncastle appears to be one of the worse affected areas,

The News first revealed the problems that the grub was causing a couple of years ago when huge areas of front and back lawns had to be ripped up.

Many property owners - particularly in the Accommodation Road area - were so fed up they were replacing lawned gardens with gravel.

The grubs devour grass roots.

To add to the problem for gardeners, birds love eating the grubs and ‘peck’ at already damaged sections of lawns in the hunt for food.

The matter was highlighted again a couple of months ago when several residents contacted the News to say the problem was worse then ever.

Now, one town councillor is saying ‘enough is enough’

Coun David Roark, who is the deputy mayor and runs a landscaping business, has described the issue in Horncastle as ‘an epidemic’.

He told councillors at this month’s meeting: “It’s not just Accommodation Road. It’s all over the town.”

He wants councillors to discuss the matter at their meeting next month, and then contact MP Victoria Atkins.

Ms Atkins is Home Office Minister and could press for a ban to be lifted on chemicals which Coun Roark and others, say could destroy the grubs.

However, Coun Roark may find it difficult gaining support as town mayor Coun Brian Burbidge said he had controlled chafer grubs in his garden...without the need for chemicals.

The chemicals are banned under EU regulation so perhaps a quick Brexit could help Horncastle’s property owners.